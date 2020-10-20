Joe Biden gana la Casa Blanca, según proyecciones

270 para ganar
99% del voto esperado
|State Name
|Total Electoral Votes
|Percent In
|Democratic Candidate
|Republican Candidate
|Link to Page
|Alabama
|9
|100%
|Biden 36.6% 849,648 votes
|Trump 62% 1,441,168 votes
|Alaska
|3
|99%
|Biden 42.8% 153,778 votes
|Trump 52.8% 189,951 votes
|Arizona
|11
|100%
|Biden 49.4% 1,672,143 votes
|Trump 49.1% 1,661,686 votes
|Colorado
|9
|99%
|Biden 55.4% 1,804,352 votes
|Trump 41.9% 1,364,607 votes
|Florida
|29
|100%
|Biden 47.9% 5,297,045 votes
|Trump 51.2% 5,668,731 votes
|Georgia
|16
|100%
|Biden 49.5% 2,473,633 votes
|Trump 49.3% 2,461,854 votes
|Indiana
|11
|100%
|Biden 41% 1,242,495 votes
|Trump 57% 1,729,852 votes
|Kansas
|6
|100%
|Biden 41.5% 570,323 votes
|Trump 56.1% 771,406 votes
|Maine
|4
|100%
|Biden 53.1% 435,072 votes
|Trump 44% 360,737 votes
|Massachusetts
|11
|100%
|Biden 65.6% 2,382,202 votes
|Trump 32.1% 1,167,202 votes
|Minnesota
|10
|100%
|Biden 52.4% 1,717,077 votes
|Trump 45.3% 1,484,065 votes
|New Jersey
|14
|100%
|Biden 57.1% 2,608,335 votes
|Trump 41.3% 1,883,274 votes
|North Carolina
|15
|100%
|Biden 48.6% 2,684,292 votes
|Trump 49.9% 2,758,773 votes
|North Dakota
|3
|100%
|Biden 31.8% 114,902 votes
|Trump 65.1% 235,595 votes
|Oklahoma
|7
|100%
|Biden 32.3% 503,890 votes
|Trump 65.4% 1,020,280 votes
|Pennsylvania
|20
|100%
|Biden 50% 3,459,923 votes
|Trump 48.8% 3,378,263 votes
|South Dakota
|3
|100%
|Biden 35.6% 150,471 votes
|Trump 61.8% 261,043 votes
|Texas
|38
|100%
|Biden 46.5% 5,259,126 votes
|Trump 52% 5,890,347 votes
|Wyoming
|3
|100%
|Biden 26.6% 73,491 votes
|Trump 69.9% 193,559 votes
|Connecticut
|7
|100%
|Biden 59.2% 1,080,680 votes
|Trump 39.2% 715,291 votes
|Missouri
|10
|100%
|Biden 41.4% 1,253,014 votes
|Trump 56.8% 1,718,736 votes
|West Virginia
|5
|100%
|Biden 29.7% 235,984 votes
|Trump 68.6% 545,382 votes
|Illinois
|20
|99%
|Biden 57.5% 3,471,915 votes
|Trump 40.5% 2,446,891 votes
|New Mexico
|5
|100%
|Biden 54.3% 501,614 votes
|Trump 43.5% 401,894 votes
|Arkansas
|6
|100%
|Biden 34.8% 423,932 votes
|Trump 62.4% 760,647 votes
|California
|55
|100%
|Biden 63.5% 11,109,764 votes
|Trump 34.3% 6,005,961 votes
|Delaware
|3
|100%
|Biden 58.8% 296,268 votes
|Trump 39.8% 200,603 votes
|District of Columbia
|3
|100%
|Biden 92.1% 317,323 votes
|Trump 5.4% 18,586 votes
|Hawaii
|4
|100%
|Biden 63.7% 366,130 votes
|Trump 34.3% 196,864 votes
|Iowa
|6
|100%
|Biden 44.9% 759,061 votes
|Trump 53.1% 897,672 votes
|Kentucky
|8
|100%
|Biden 36.2% 772,474 votes
|Trump 62.1% 1,326,646 votes
|Maryland
|10
|100%
|Biden 65.4% 1,985,023 votes
|Trump 32.2% 976,414 votes
|Michigan
|16
|100%
|Biden 50.6% 2,804,040 votes
|Trump 47.8% 2,649,852 votes
|Mississippi
|6
|100%
|Biden 41% 539,398 votes
|Trump 57.5% 756,764 votes
|Montana
|3
|100%
|Biden 40.4% 244,786 votes
|Trump 56.7% 343,602 votes
|New Hampshire
|4
|100%
|Biden 52.8% 424,921 votes
|Trump 45.5% 365,654 votes
|New York
|29
|100%
|Biden 60.9% 5,244,006 votes
|Trump 37.7% 3,250,230 votes
|Ohio
|18
|100%
|Biden 45.2% 2,679,165 votes
|Trump 53.3% 3,154,834 votes
|Oregon
|7
|100%
|Biden 56.5% 1,340,383 votes
|Trump 40.4% 958,448 votes
|Tennessee
|11
|100%
|Biden 37.4% 1,143,913 votes
|Trump 60.7% 1,852,948 votes
|Utah
|6
|100%
|Biden 37.6% 560,282 votes
|Trump 58.1% 865,140 votes
|Virginia
|13
|100%
|Biden 54.1% 2,413,568 votes
|Trump 44% 1,962,430 votes
|Washington
|12
|100%
|Biden 58% 2,369,612 votes
|Trump 38.8% 1,584,651 votes
|Wisconsin
|10
|100%
|Biden 49.5% 1,630,673 votes
|Trump 48.8% 1,610,065 votes
|American Samoa
|Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands
|Nebraska
|5
|100%
|Biden 39.2% 374,583 votes
|Trump 58.2% 556,846 votes
|South Carolina
|9
|100%
|Biden 43.4% 1,091,541 votes
|Trump 55.1% 1,385,103 votes
|Puerto Rico
|United States Virgin Islands
|Idaho
|4
|100%
|Biden 33.1% 287,021 votes
|Trump 63.8% 554,119 votes
|Nevada
|6
|100%
|Biden 50.1% 703,486 votes
|Trump 47.7% 669,890 votes
|Vermont
|3
|100%
|Biden 66.1% 242,820 votes
|Trump 30.7% 112,704 votes
|Louisiana
|8
|100%
|Biden 39.9% 856,034 votes
|Trump 58.5% 1,255,776 votes
|Rhode Island
|4
|100%
|Biden 59.4% 307,486 votes
|Trump 38.6% 199,922 votes
Voto anticipado
Las cifras a nivel nacional solo incluyen estados donde hubo algún tipo de votación temprana y hay datos disponibles. No representan a todos los votantes registrados. En 2016, 40.8% de todos los votantes a nivel nacional votaron por anticipado (17.7% en ausencia, 5.9% por correo, 17.2% por anticipado en persona).
Papeletas solicitadas por correo89,147,572
+238% en este punto en 2016
Papeletas presentadas en persona o por correo101,270,431
+102% en este punto en 2016
Coronavirus y desempleo
La pandemia del coronavirus y sus devastadoras consecuencias económicas fueron dos temas importantes en la elección este año y en cómo los votantes evaluaron qué candidato está mejor equipado para combatir la crisis. NBC News está llevando la cuenta y actualizando todos los días el número de muertes relacionado con el coronavirus en cada estado y territorio en EE.UU., así como las peticiones de desempleo reportadas semanalmente por el Departamento de Trabajo.
|Solicitudes en EE.UU.
|Cambio
semanal
|Tendencia
60 días
|Cambio
mensual
|4,771,000
|-4.08%
|-8.21%
|440,532
|-2.08%
|+13.09%
Resultados históricos
2016Resultados 2016
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton48.5%
65,853,516
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpGanador46.4%
62,984,825
Encuestas 2016
Resumen de los datos de la encuesta de 2016 que muestra la proporción de cómo votaron los diferentes grupos.
2012Resultados 2012
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaGanador51.1%
65,914,971
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney47.3%
60,930,663
Encuestas 2012
Resumen de los datos de la encuesta de 2012 que muestra la proporción de cómo votaron los diferentes grupos.