Demócratas ganan

en segundas vueltas de Georgia

Tendrán control del Senado

con 50 escaños y voto de VP

306232
BidenGanadorTrumpGanador
Joe Biden gana la Casa Blanca, según proyecciones

GanadorPresidente Electo
Joe Biden (D)
270 para ganar

306232
BidenGanadorTrumpGanador

99% del voto esperado

Restante estimado85,905
Biden 51.3%
81,283,098
Trump 46.8%
74,222,958
Otro 1.8%
2,926,539
Restante estimado85,905
National Presidential Results by State
State NameTotal Electoral VotesPercent InDemocratic CandidateRepublican CandidateLink to Page
Alabama9100%Biden 36.6% 849,648 votesTrump 62% 1,441,168 votesGo to page Alabama results page
Alaska399%Biden 42.8% 153,778 votesTrump 52.8% 189,951 votesGo to page Alaska results page
Arizona11100%Biden 49.4% 1,672,143 votesTrump 49.1% 1,661,686 votesGo to page Arizona results page
Colorado999%Biden 55.4% 1,804,352 votesTrump 41.9% 1,364,607 votesGo to page Colorado results page
Florida29100%Biden 47.9% 5,297,045 votesTrump 51.2% 5,668,731 votesGo to page Florida results page
Georgia16100%Biden 49.5% 2,473,633 votesTrump 49.3% 2,461,854 votesGo to page Georgia results page
Indiana11100%Biden 41% 1,242,495 votesTrump 57% 1,729,852 votesGo to page Indiana results page
Kansas6100%Biden 41.5% 570,323 votesTrump 56.1% 771,406 votesGo to page Kansas results page
Maine4100%Biden 53.1% 435,072 votesTrump 44% 360,737 votesGo to page Maine results page
Massachusetts11100%Biden 65.6% 2,382,202 votesTrump 32.1% 1,167,202 votesGo to page Massachusetts results page
Minnesota10100%Biden 52.4% 1,717,077 votesTrump 45.3% 1,484,065 votesGo to page Minnesota results page
New Jersey14100%Biden 57.1% 2,608,335 votesTrump 41.3% 1,883,274 votesGo to page New Jersey results page
North Carolina15100%Biden 48.6% 2,684,292 votesTrump 49.9% 2,758,773 votesGo to page North Carolina results page
North Dakota3100%Biden 31.8% 114,902 votesTrump 65.1% 235,595 votesGo to page North Dakota results page
Oklahoma7100%Biden 32.3% 503,890 votesTrump 65.4% 1,020,280 votesGo to page Oklahoma results page
Pennsylvania20100%Biden 50% 3,459,923 votesTrump 48.8% 3,378,263 votesGo to page Pennsylvania results page
South Dakota3100%Biden 35.6% 150,471 votesTrump 61.8% 261,043 votesGo to page South Dakota results page
Texas38100%Biden 46.5% 5,259,126 votesTrump 52% 5,890,347 votesGo to page Texas results page
Wyoming3100%Biden 26.6% 73,491 votesTrump 69.9% 193,559 votesGo to page Wyoming results page
Connecticut7100%Biden 59.2% 1,080,680 votesTrump 39.2% 715,291 votesGo to page Connecticut results page
Missouri10100%Biden 41.4% 1,253,014 votesTrump 56.8% 1,718,736 votesGo to page Missouri results page
West Virginia5100%Biden 29.7% 235,984 votesTrump 68.6% 545,382 votesGo to page West Virginia results page
Illinois2099%Biden 57.5% 3,471,915 votesTrump 40.5% 2,446,891 votesGo to page Illinois results page
New Mexico5100%Biden 54.3% 501,614 votesTrump 43.5% 401,894 votesGo to page New Mexico results page
Arkansas6100%Biden 34.8% 423,932 votesTrump 62.4% 760,647 votesGo to page Arkansas results page
California55100%Biden 63.5% 11,109,764 votesTrump 34.3% 6,005,961 votesGo to page California results page
Delaware3100%Biden 58.8% 296,268 votesTrump 39.8% 200,603 votesGo to page Delaware results page
District of Columbia3100%Biden 92.1% 317,323 votesTrump 5.4% 18,586 votesGo to page District of Columbia results page
Hawaii4100%Biden 63.7% 366,130 votesTrump 34.3% 196,864 votesGo to page Hawaii results page
Iowa6100%Biden 44.9% 759,061 votesTrump 53.1% 897,672 votesGo to page Iowa results page
Kentucky8100%Biden 36.2% 772,474 votesTrump 62.1% 1,326,646 votesGo to page Kentucky results page
Maryland10100%Biden 65.4% 1,985,023 votesTrump 32.2% 976,414 votesGo to page Maryland results page
Michigan16100%Biden 50.6% 2,804,040 votesTrump 47.8% 2,649,852 votesGo to page Michigan results page
Mississippi6100%Biden 41% 539,398 votesTrump 57.5% 756,764 votesGo to page Mississippi results page
Montana3100%Biden 40.4% 244,786 votesTrump 56.7% 343,602 votesGo to page Montana results page
New Hampshire4100%Biden 52.8% 424,921 votesTrump 45.5% 365,654 votesGo to page New Hampshire results page
New York29100%Biden 60.9% 5,244,006 votesTrump 37.7% 3,250,230 votesGo to page New York results page
Ohio18100%Biden 45.2% 2,679,165 votesTrump 53.3% 3,154,834 votesGo to page Ohio results page
Oregon7100%Biden 56.5% 1,340,383 votesTrump 40.4% 958,448 votesGo to page Oregon results page
Tennessee11100%Biden 37.4% 1,143,913 votesTrump 60.7% 1,852,948 votesGo to page Tennessee results page
Utah6100%Biden 37.6% 560,282 votesTrump 58.1% 865,140 votesGo to page Utah results page
Virginia13100%Biden 54.1% 2,413,568 votesTrump 44% 1,962,430 votesGo to page Virginia results page
Washington12100%Biden 58% 2,369,612 votesTrump 38.8% 1,584,651 votesGo to page Washington results page
Wisconsin10100%Biden 49.5% 1,630,673 votesTrump 48.8% 1,610,065 votesGo to page Wisconsin results page
Nebraska5100%Biden 39.2% 374,583 votesTrump 58.2% 556,846 votesGo to page Nebraska results page
South Carolina9100%Biden 43.4% 1,091,541 votesTrump 55.1% 1,385,103 votesGo to page South Carolina results page
Idaho4100%Biden 33.1% 287,021 votesTrump 63.8% 554,119 votesGo to page Idaho results page
Nevada6100%Biden 50.1% 703,486 votesTrump 47.7% 669,890 votesGo to page Nevada results page
Vermont3100%Biden 66.1% 242,820 votesTrump 30.7% 112,704 votesGo to page Vermont results page
Louisiana8100%Biden 39.9% 856,034 votesTrump 58.5% 1,255,776 votesGo to page Louisiana results page
Rhode Island4100%Biden 59.4% 307,486 votesTrump 38.6% 199,922 votesGo to page Rhode Island results page

Voto anticipado

Las cifras a nivel nacional solo incluyen estados donde hubo algún tipo de votación temprana y hay datos disponibles. No representan a todos los votantes registrados. En 2016, 40.8% de todos los votantes a nivel nacional votaron por anticipado (17.7% en ausencia, 5.9% por correo, 17.2% por anticipado en persona).

Papeletas solicitadas por correo89,147,572

44%
31%
25%
DEMREPOtro

+238% en este punto en 2016

20162020
26,403,588
89,147,572

Papeletas presentadas en persona o por correo101,270,431

61%
39%
Por correoEn persona

+102% en este punto en 2016

20162020
50,089,356
101,270,431
Última actualización Dec. 3. La afiliación política se basa en una combinación de partidismo proporcionado por el estado (cuando esté disponible) y el modelo de TargetSmart.Datos proporcionados por TargetSmart

Coronavirus y desempleo

La pandemia del coronavirus y sus devastadoras consecuencias económicas fueron dos temas importantes en la elección este año y en cómo los votantes evaluaron qué candidato está mejor equipado para combatir la crisis. NBC News está llevando la cuenta y actualizando todos los días el número de muertes relacionado con el coronavirus en cada estado y territorio en EE.UU., así como las peticiones de desempleo reportadas semanalmente por el Departamento de Trabajo.

Solicitudes de desempleo

Solicitudes en EE.UU.Cambio
semanal		Tendencia
60 días		Cambio
mensual
4,771,000-4.08%
-8.21%
440,532-2.08%
+13.09%
Solicitudes en New York

Resultados históricos

2016

Resultados 2016
  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    48.5%

    65,853,516

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpGanador

    46.4%

    62,984,825

Encuestas 2016

Resumen de los datos de la encuesta de 2016 que muestra la proporción de cómo votaron los diferentes grupos.

Hombres
Men: Democrats41%Men: Republicanos53%
Mujeres
Women: Democrats54%Women: Republicanos42%
Blancos
White: Democrats37%White: Republicanos58%
Negros
Black: Democrats88%Black: Republicanos8%
Hispanos/ Latinos
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats65%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicanos29%
Asiáticos
Asian: Democrats65%Asian: Republicanos29%
Sin edu. universitaria
College Graduate: Democrats49%College Graduate: Republicanos45%
Con edu. universitaria
No College Degree: Democrats44%No College Degree: Republicanos52%

2012

Resultados 2012
  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaGanador

    51.1%

    65,914,971

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    47.3%

    60,930,663

Encuestas 2012

Resumen de los datos de la encuesta de 2012 que muestra la proporción de cómo votaron los diferentes grupos.

Hombres
Men: Democrats45%Men: Republicanos52%
Mujeres
Women: Democrats55%Women: Republicanos44%
Blancos
White: Democrats39%White: Republicanos59%
Negros
Black: Democrats93%Black: Republicanos6%
Hispanos/ Latinos
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats71%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicanos27%
Asiáticos
Asian: Democrats73%Asian: Republicanos26%
Sin edu. universitaria
College Graduate: Democrats47%College Graduate: Republicanos51%
Con edu. universitaria
No College Degree: Democrats51%No College Degree: Republicanos47%

Resultados de las elecciones 2020 por estado